Highlights of Chinese President Xi’s speech at 18th SCO Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday delivered a speech at a large-scale meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao in China’s eastern Shandong Province.

Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs the 18th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province, June 10, 2018. Xi delivered a speech during the meeting. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

The below is key points in his remarks on issues concerning regional cooperation and world order:

When Confucius looks down from the peak of the Dongshan Mountain, the local Kingdom of Lu comes into view; when he looks down from the peak of the Mount Tai, the whole land comes into view. At a time when the world is undergoing major developments, transformation, and adjustment, it is necessary to aim high and look far.

While hegemony and power politics still persist in the world, the growing call for a more just and equitable international order must be heeded. Democracy in international relations is an unstoppable trend of the times.

While various traditional and non-traditional security threats keep emerging, the force for peace will prevail, and security and stability are what people long for.

Unilateralism, trade protectionism and backlash against globalization are taking new forms, the pursuit of cooperation for mutual benefit represents a surging trend in this global village where countries’ interests and future are interconnected

Diversity of civilizations sustains human progress, and mutual learning between different cultures is a shared aspiration of all peoples.

We should reject the Cold War mentality and confrontation between blocks and oppose the practices of seeking absolute security of oneself at the expense of the security of other countries, so as to achieve security of all.

We should reject self-centered, short-sighted and closed-door policies. We should uphold WTO rules and support the multilateral trading system so as to build an open world economy.

Equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness between cultures should be championed, so that we overcome cultural misunderstanding, clash and supremacy through exchanges, mutual learning and coexistence.

We should enhance mutual understanding by putting ourselves in others’ positions and boost harmony and unity by seeking common ground and setting aside differences.

Source: People’s Daily