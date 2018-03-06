Highlights of Chinese Premier’s govt work report

Beijing

Following are the highlights of a government work report distributed to media ahead of the annual session of the National People’ s Congress (NPC) Monday morning.

OVER PAST FIVE YEARS: – China’ s gross domestic product (GDP) has risen from 54 trillion to 82.7 trillion yuan, registering average annual growth of 7.1 percent.

— More than 68 million people have been lifted out of poverty.

— Tourist departures have grown from 83 million to over 130 million.

— Both energy and water consumption per unit of GDP have fallen more than 20 percent, the release of major pollutants has been consistently declining, and the number of days of heavy air pollution in key cities has fallen 50 percent.

— Personal income has increased by an annual average of 7.4 percent, outpacing economic growth and creating the world’ s largest middle-income group.

— More than 66 million new urban jobs have been added, and the country, with its population of over 1.3 billion, has achieved relatively full employment.

MAJOR TARGETS FOR 2018: – GDP growth of around 6.5 percent

— CPI increase of around 3 percent

— Over 11 million new urban jobs, the surveyed urban unemployment rate within 5.5 percent, and the registered urban jobless rate within 4.5 percent

— Basic parity in personal income growth and economic growth

— A steady rise in import and export volumes, and a basic equilibrium in the balance of payments

— A drop of at least 3 percent in energy consumption per unit of GDP, and continued reductions in the release of major pollutants

— Substantive progress in supply-side structural reform, basically stable macro leverage, and systematic and effective prevention and control of risk.—Xinhua