LAHORE – Monsoon rain in Lahore shattered 30-year-old records, and lead to the deaths of seven persons across the city.

It all started with light shows in the wee hours of Wednesday but eventually picked pace which lead to urban flooding in several areas including Gulberg, Walton, and Mall Road.

The metropolis witnessed severe urban flooding, after record-breaking rain of 291 millimeters in 10 hours which took the lives of seven people while several suffered injuries. Besides the casualties, torrential rain caused damage to infrastructure.

It has been learnt that at least three people died due to electrocution, two were crushed to death in roof collapses while a young girl drowned, and another died amid the rainy season.

During the heavy rainfall, caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited several regions of the city and monitored the process of draining the water.

Data shared by local authorities suggest that the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Lakshmi Chowk, while Nishter Town and Qurtaba Chowk also witnessed massive rainfall.

Punjab to receive more monsoon rains

Local meteorological department has forecast monsoon rains for most parts of Punjab including Lahore during the next 2-3 days.

As per the Met Office, bursts of heavy rains may cause urban flooding in major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Faisalabad during the period.

According to the experts, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.

Monsoon incursions from Bay of Bengal are also reaching upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts of the country. Due to the prevailing weather pattern, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Taunsa, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan during Wednesday evening/night.

Heavy falls are also expected in Okara, Toba Tek Singh, Attock, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Layyah, Bhakkar, and Multan during the period.