Why highest child mortality ?

IT should be a source of concern for all Federal and Provincial governments that Pakistan has the world’s highest newborn mortality rate, with one in every 22 babies born dying within a month. A report released by UNICEF on Tuesday said more than 80% newborn deaths can be prevented ‘with access to well-trained midwives, along with proven solutions like clean water, disinfectants, breastfeeding within the first hour, skin-to-skin contact and good nutrition.’

The measures that, according to UNCEF, can prevent most of such deaths are quite simple and do not involve much effort on part of the government or the society but their absence speaks volumes about negligence of authorities concerned and lack of necessary awareness among expecting mothers. It is an acknowledged fact that shortage of health workers is one of the key constraints to the provision of essential, life-saving interventions such as childhood immunisations, safe pregnancy and childbirth services for mothers, and access to treatment for AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. It was with this in view that the government launched a laudable initiative of Lady Health Workers in 1994 to provide health education, promote healthy behaviours, supplement family planning methods and provide basic curative services. Studies indicate that the programme did help improve health conditions in the population served but with the passage of time and lack of supervision on part of health authorities has squeezed it into a mere burden on national exchequer. Similarly, one fails to understand why there is no significant improvement in the situation despite the fact that Prime Minister Health Card Scheme has been launched in a number of districts in the country. But how conditions can change when governments and the society have collectively failed in addressing acute issue of malnutrition in areas like Thar where ultimate victims are understandably newborns, children and mothers. Apart from strengthening programme for availability of properly trained health workers and midwives, governments and philanthropists ought to initiate food support programme in vulnerable areas and among poorest of the poor.

