Higher education sector budget enhanced from Rs45b to Rs107b in five years: Baligh

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Engr Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman Tuesday said the government had enhanced the budget for higher education sector from Rs 45 billion to Rs107 billion during the last five years.

Addressing a press conference, he said the federal government had established new universities and set up their campuses in different cities, besides upgrading existing educational infrastructure to impart quality education to students at different levels.

He said under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme, the government had distributed 100,000 laptops per year on merit among students of various educational institutions. With this project, he said Pakistan had been included among top five countries having digital e-learning system. Baligh ur Rehman said: “We have prepared new educational curricula from class one to five and established Curriculum Framework for the first time in the history of county.”

Sharing some details about the Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET), the minister apprised that present government was focusing on the technical and vocational education. He said the government had approved the establishment of Pakistan’s first Skill University in Islamabad Capital Territory, adding that first ever TVET sector Policy Bill had also been approved from the Parliament. He said the government had passed a bill to make compulsory Quran Education in the ICT schools and now provincial governments are also following it, he added.

The minister said the federal government is imparting vocational educations to 10,0000 unskilled youth. He said that enrollment ratio of students in federal capital and Punjab had increased; adding that about 85 percent decrease had been witnessed in the dropout of children in federal capital schools.—APP

