Higher Education scholarships for Street Child Football Team

Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) announces higher education scholarships for the members of Pakistan Street Child Football team who performed outstandingly by securing runner up position among 24 teams during recent Street Child Football World Cup 2018 held at Moscow.

It was informed during the recent meeting of officials of IUCPSS and Muslim Hands Pakistan. It was also decided that both the organizations would arrange road carvan and visit of young football players to various university campuses. IUCPSS in collaboration with its partner universities and organizations would also arrange coaching and orientation workshops for the young football team players.

During the meeting it was also agreed that a joint awareness campaign with the active involvement of Pakistani Street Child Foot Ball team would be launched demanding for allocation of 20% of annual budget for education, clean drinking water and sports in next ten years.

Earlier, both the organizations in collaboration with National Press Club Islamabad organized special ceremony in honour of Pakistani Street Child Football team along with discussion on the topic of “Future Depends on You (Youth)” which was attended by parliamentarians, vice chancellors, anchor persons, academicians and government officials.—INP

