Higher education our top priority: Punjab governor

“Higher Education Reforms Committee for Private Sector” meets Governor Punjab Ch Mohamad Sarwar, Consensus developed to solve all issues in a month, while assuring the Committee and delegation of Private Universities Association to address all their issues Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that no hindrance will be tolerated in provision of quality higher education in province, files of private and public sector universities will not be allowed to dump in Public offices and departments.

As per details Governor of Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar met delegation of Association of Private Universities led by Chairman Ch Abdul Rehman including Awais Rauf, Mian Imran Masood, and Major General ® Ubaid Zakria this Monday in Governor House Lahore. Provincial minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun, Chairman Provincial Higher Education Commission (PHEC), Secretary PHEC, Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Dr Rashid Masnoor and other concerned officials were also present in meeting. President of Pakistan HH Dr Arif Alvi also joined meeting for a short period where he was briefed about the issues faced by private sector universities.

During the meeting Governor of Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that promotion of higher education in Punjab is top priority of our government and we are well aware of the issues of private universities.

Today’s meeting is a clear manifestation that our govt. is committed to solve all issues through one window operations. Provincial minister Higher education Raja Yasir Hamayun told the meeting that professors of ITU are expert in tech solutions, entrepreneurship ecosystem will be established in all the universities.

Chairman of Private Universities Association Prof. Dr Ch Abdul Rehman said that private universities are already working on this idea and are ready to compete with top universities of the world.

Awais Rauf told the meeting that private sector universities are playing due role to promote quality higher education and we expect from the govt. to solve our issues. We expect that Reforms Committee formed under the supervision of Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar and Minister Raja Yasir Hamayun will bring such reforms that our universities will stand prominent in world QS Ranking.