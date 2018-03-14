Higher education must for changing nation destiny: Qazi

Staff Reporter

Higher Education of citizens is a must for changing the destiny of a nation. The students of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) should continue to work hard to achieve their goal, Justice (R) Qazi Khalid Ali, Founding Vice Chan-cellor SZABUL so exhorted his students after a presentation by Syed Faraz Hussain, Advisor on Fulbright Scholarship for LLM and PhD Students. The presentation was arranged by the Advising Department of the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) to help the SZABUL student’s right from the stage of selecting a college and university of pre-departure orientation here Tuesday.

The Fulbright is a most prestigious and fully-funded scholarship in the world and Pakistan has a lion share in the SZABUL. It is for the first time that the Law courses have been included in this scholarship and the SZABUL was selected for the presentation.

Qazi said right from the day of creation of Pakistan, USA had been playing a very positive role for promoting education in Pakistan, es-pecially in the establishment of a centre of excellence, IBA, in Kara-chi.

Qazi Khalid said although Pakistan inherited its Legal System from Britain in 1947, yet the time had since changed and the very Legal System of the UK had undergone a drastic transformation. A Law graduate from the USA can easily run his practice here in Pakistan, while advising students, teaching and non-teaching staff of the SZA-BUL to avail them an opportunity of the Fulbright Scholarship and the university, would extend all kinds of help to them, he added..