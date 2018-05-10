Higher education, knowledge generation opening new vistas

COMSATS University convocation

Zubair Qureshi

More than 1,000 graduates and post-graduate scholars received their degrees, medals and certificates during a COMSATS University’s convocation (Fall 2017) held at Convention Centre here on Wednesday.

Rector of the COMSATS University Prof Dr Raheel Qamar (TI) in his address on the occasion congratulated the passing out students, the gold medalists and the degree winners both.

He was of the view that knowledge generation and higher education were virtually transforming every aspect of today’s world. Universities are promoting higher education in different fields of science & technology and social sciences. Such institutions have been trusted to be the center stage of academia with the mandate to evolve the knowledge based socioeconomic culture in the country to help the nation to face the modern challenges of Globalization.

According to a handout issued by the university, there were more than 1083 students, who secured BS, MS and PhD degrees in two different ceremonies in disciplines of Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Bioinformatics, Physics, Economics, Biosciences, Business Administration, Computer Engineering, Electrical (Telecommunication Engineering), Electronics, Mathematics and Architecture from Islamabad Campus. MS degrees were awarded to 272 students in Management Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Architecture, Physics, Computer Science, Bio Sciences, Metrology, English, International Relations and Mathematics. PhD degrees were awarded to 19 students indifferent disciplines.

The Chancellor’s Gold medalists included Muhammad Aamir Hussain, Aroosa Haroon, Kashf-e-Zainab, Faiqa Zubair, Hafiz Fareed Ahmed, Alina Kamal, Bakhtawar Nawaz, Muhammad Umer, Syeda Hajra Majid, Syed Anees Ur Rehman, Saima Ashraf, Rija Mir and Hammad Manzoor for fall 2017.

Addressing on the occasion, the position holder students said they were fortunate to have studied at the COMSATS university as COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), is a leading university of Pakistan. It is among the ‘Center of Excellence’ of Commission on Science & Technology for sustainable development in the South (COMSATS). Initially, the university was established as COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) in 1998 now as CUI it is one of the fastest growing research based university in Pakistan with a wide range of academic programs, ranging from basic sciences to cutting edge emerging technologies.

The Higher Education Comission has ranked CU among the top three institutions of higher education in the country. In just few years, it has expanded from one campus in Islamabad to seven campuses one each at Abbottbad, Wah, Lahore, Attock, Sahiwal, Vehari and Virtual campus.