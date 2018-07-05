Higher education basis for development of country: President

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain has called upon philanthropists to come forward and support the cause of education in the country.

He was speaking at the stone-laying ceremony of the Islamabad Campus of Federal Urdu University in the capital Thursday.

The President pointed out that besides buildings, there are other expenditures involved in education and the civil society should support the Government and educational institution to help meet their requirements.

He said Aiwan-e-Sadr has reduced its expenditure to contribute its share for construction of Federal Urdu University

President Mamnoon Hussain said higher and modern education is basis for progress and development and we can put Pakistan in the ranks of developed states by promoting education.

