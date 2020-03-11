High waves, rough weather batter coastal belt

Staff Reporter

High waves and gusty winds have battered Balochistan’s coastal belt after fresh westerly weather system entered in Pakistan on Wednesday. Stormy winds and high waves also pushed the boats anchored along the fishermen settlements into collision and damaging them, reports said. Coastal towns Daam, Sonmiani and others experiencing gusty winds. According to the forecast dust storm is also expected in lower Sindh including Karachi during the period. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday predicted fast blowing dusty winds in Karachi and other coastal areas of the country. According to reports, the winds blowing at 27 kilometres per hour speed in the city from the south-west. The temperature for Wednesday may soar to 31 degree Celsius. Rain and wind-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, northeast Balochistan and Kashmir on Wednesday. The Met Office has forecast more rainfall in Upper and Central parts of the country from Wednesday to Friday.