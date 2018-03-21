High walls of fear, mistrust

Kuldip Nayar

THERE is a grain of truth in Kashmir leader Farooq Abdullah’s statement that Mohammad Ali Jinnah was not responsible for partition. But Farooq is wrong to blame Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel for it. I am witness to that era and this is how I understood the events. Jinnah was an ‘ambassador’ of Hindu-Muslim unity, as Sarojini Naidu, a top Congress leader, put it. He was driven to it. It is clear that the differences between Hindus and Muslims had become so acute by the beginning of the forties that something like partition had become inevitable.

For those who still regret the division, I can only say that the British could have probably kept the subcontinent united if they had been willing to ladle out more power in 1942 when Sir Stafford Cripps tried to reconcile the aspirations of the people of India with his limited brief. The Congress Party could also have done it if it had accepted in 1946 the Cabinet Mission proposals of a Centre with limited powers. The states would have all the powers except those which were entrusted to the Centre. Jinnah had agreed to the Cabinet Mission plan. But the ifs of history are at best hypothetical and at worst subjective.

Has partition served the purpose of the Muslims? I do not know. In Pakistan people avoid the word “partition”. On August 14, they celebrate their deliverance not so much from British rule as from the fear of Hindu rule. During my trips to that country, I have heard people say that they are happy that at least they have “some place” where they feel secure, free of “Hindu domination” or “Hindu aggressiveness”. But I feel that the Muslims have been the biggest losers; they are now spread over three countries, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Imagine the influence that their numbers—their votes—could have commanded in the undivided subcontinent. They would have been more than one-third of the total population.

The worst part is that a line has been drawn on the basis of religion. It will always be brisling with enmity and weapons on both sides. The two countries have already fought two wars in 1965 and 1971 and they are growling all the times, not letting the people to live in peace. I do not see the subcontinent being reunited. But I do believe that one day the high walls that fear and distrust have raised on the borders will crumble and the peoples of the subcontinent, without giving up their separate identities, will work together for the common good. This might usher in an era fruitful beyond their dreams. This is the faith which I have cherished ever since I left my home town, Sialkot, in Pakistan, 70 years ago. And this is straw I have clung to in sea of hatred and hostility that has for long engulfed the subcontinent.

Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah came to the Law College where I was in the final year. He touched his usual theme that Hindus and Muslims were two nations and they would be happy and secure if they live in two separate countries. One would have Hindus in majority and other Muslims. I do not know why he believed that the two states carved on the basis of religion would be living happily. The question I asked, how was he confident that they would not jump at each other throat when the British left. He said Germany and France which had fought wars against each others, were now the best of friends. The same things would happen to India and Pakistan. He was proved wrong.

The forced migration due to mistrust between the two communities made people leave their homes and hearts. They left, however, with the conviction that they would come back after the post-partition fallout had settled down. The Hindus and Sikhs left West Punjab and Muslims East Punjab. There was ethnic cleansing. And in the process, one million people lost their lives. I tried to talk to Lord Radcliffe at London who had delineated the border. He did not want to discuss the partition. I am told that he refused to pick up the fee which was fixed at rupees forty thousand. He thought that what had happened was on his soul and he could not forgive himself for the killing.

Why the people killed one another when they had lived together for centuries? Nothing would be more futile than the effort to pin down who was responsible for the partition. With the sequence of events stretching back for over seventy years, such an exercise can only be an academic study. Pakistan Founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah went on plugging that Hindus and Muslims were two separate nations and this made them increasingly distant from each other. Mahatama Gandhi did reply to Quaid-i-Azam’s contention. Gandhi said that would he belong to a different nation if he embraced Islam and what would happen if he came back to the fold of Hinduism.

India has adopted secularism but Hindutva has not been stemmed. Unfortunately, there is a growing feeling amongst Hindus, particularly after the advent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power that they being a majority in the country should have a system which emits Hindutva. One may recall the secular face of national struggle and the rule for the first five decades or so. But today, RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat calls the shots. This is despite the secular constitution and the laws framed under it. Farooq Abdullah should not blame Nehru and Patel because they passed on the baton to the next generation which is growing up in an atmosphere of they and we, Muslims and Hindus.

—The writer is a veteran Indian journalist, syndicated columnist, human rights activist and author.