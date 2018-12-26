High vitamin D levels linked with better fitness

THERE’S yet another reason to make sure you’re getting enough vitamin D: High levels of this essential nutrient are linked with better fitness, according to a new study. In the study, people with higher vitamin D levels also tended to have better cardiorespiratory fitness, a measure of a person’s aerobic fitness level. Indeed, the higher a person’s vitamin D level was, the greater their cardiorespiratory fitness was, the researchers found.

However, the study found only an association between vitamin D and cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) and could not prove that high vitamin D levels actually improve people’s fitness. “We don’t know if higher vitamin D levels improved CRF or [if] higher CRF increased vitamin D levels,” lead study author Dr. Amr Marawan, an assistant professor of internal medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University, told Live Science.

Still, the link between vitamin D and fitness level was strong and consistent among different groups of people, Marawan said in a statement. “This suggests that there is a robust connection and provides further impetus for having adequate vitamin D levels.”

The study was published today (Oct. 30) in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. It’s well-known that vitamin D is important for healthy bones, but a growing body of research suggests that the vitamin may also affect the heart and the skeletal muscles.

In the new study, the researchers analyzed information from nearly 2,000 people in the U.S. ages 20 to 49 who participated in a national health survey from 2001 to 2004. The participants had blood samples taken to analyze the levels of vitamin D in their blood. They also underwent an exercise test on a treadmill to measure their VO2 max, a proxy for cardiorespiratory fitness. VO2 max refers to the maximum amount of oxygen that the body can use during exercise. A higher VO2 indicates greater cardiorespiratory fitness.

When participants were divided into five groups based on their vitamin D levels, those in the group with the highest vitamin D levels had a VO2 max that was about 3 units higher than those in the group with the lowest vitamin D levels. (VO2 max is measured in units of milliliters of oxygen consumed per kilogram of body weight per minute.) In addition, the researchers also found that as vitamin D levels increased, VO2 max increased as well.

Share on: WhatsApp