High value varieties of dates to be distributed

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Spokesman of Agriculture Department has said that under special directives of Chief Minister, Punjab agriculture department has started a project for five years with worth of Rs.780 million to distribute free of cost high value varieties of date plants and seedless kinnow on subsidized rates in Punjab.

According to implementation status of this program, Agriculture Department will provide free of cost high value varieties of Date plants (Ajwa, Barhee, Amber, Khulas and Midjaul) to the farmers belonging to 9 districts of South Punjab i.e., Bahawalpur, Multan, Jhang, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Bhakkar, and Rajanpur whereas seedless Kinnow plants will be provided in 6 districts on subsidized rates i.e farmers belonging to district Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi bahaud Din, Sahiwal, Vehari and Layyah can apply for this subsidy scheme.

Interested farmers can get application forms free of cost from office of Deputy Director Agriculture (Ext) of their districts or can download it from official website of Agriculture Department.

Spokesman further disclosed that interested people for this subsidy scheme has to abide by all the conditions written on application form in this regard. For getting date plants, farmers will have to submit their application forms either by hand or through courier to the office of Director, Horticultural Research Station, Bahawalpur and for seedless Kinnow plants farmers must submit their application form to office of Director, Citrus Research Institute, Sargodha till 20th February, 2018.