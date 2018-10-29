High University fee

Once upon a time University of Sindh was considered as Varsity of the poor students. But it has now been out of reach for them. The Varsity has recently announced admission for bachelor and master programs for the year 2019. The SU Administration has increased admission fee up to ten thousand for the general disciplines this year which has disappointed poor students. Because of high admission fee, students particularly from under-privileged communities of the province cannot afford to receive admission at University of Sindh. Even though many students who had already received admission to undergraduate program have also left Varsity after studying their first academic year. Unfortunately concerned University has totally failed to make a proper policy regarding admission fee. The Higher Education Commission must look into the matter and ask concerned SU Administration to reduce admission fee forthwith so that students of the less developed areas of the province can also afford to get admission at Sindh Varsity rather than dropping out due.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO

Hyderabad

