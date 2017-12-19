High-tech farm mechanisation service centres being set up in Punjab

Lahore

High-tech farm mechanisation service centers are being set up all-over Punjab.

Objective of the centres is to facilitate farmers and keep them aware of the latest technology, said Secretary Agriculture Punjab Muhammad Mahmood while talking to APP, here on Monday.

He said that the step is in line with the policy of the government to promote the use of latest machinery, modernise agriculture sector and improve socio-economic condition of farmers.He said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken a number of steps for changing the plight of farmers, which have started producing results.

He said that the staff concerned must ensure quality of agricultural inputs and provide all-out facilities to them.He said that all targets related to agriculture growth would be achieved. He said that the government was working on farmer-friendly policies as part of its priorities.—APP