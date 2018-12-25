MINISTER for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has inaugurated a high-speed train to facilitate people travelling between Peshawar and Karachi. Rahman Baba Express comprising 10 economy-class coaches and a brake van will run between the cities with a total journey time of 26 hours and a fare of Rs 1,350. It will pass through various cities including Nowshera, Attock City, Rawalpindi, Wazirabad, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Rohri, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, Landhi.

The Minister has been striving hard to improve conditions in Pakistan Railways and facilities for the commuters. He has introduced several measures in this regard and has plans to introduce 20 new trains and three tourist trains during the New Year. It is because of his hard work that Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has won confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has openly expressed satisfaction over performance of the organization. The new train would marginally reduce the travel time between Karachi and Peshawar and the Minister has expressed the optimism that these trains would boost up tourism and trade activities and ultimately generate income for Pakistan Railways, which is facing financial problems. But not much can be done in this regard without replacing and improving the existing railway track and the Minister’s categorical statement for inking of an agreement in March next year for replacement of the track augurs well. Once the track is replaced, it would be possible to run trains over a speed of 160 to 260 km per hour which could further decrease the travelling time between Peshawar to Karachi to 8 hours. The Minister’s focus is understandably on passenger trains as these would benefit the common man but PR cannot be made a viable entity until and unless the freight business is revolutionized and drastic reforms are introduced in the department. Experts and insiders rightly claim that PR covered a gap of 15 years during the last five years due to Khawaja Saad Rafiq’s untiring efforts to modernize and reform the organization and the objective of financial viability can be realized if those policies are continued in the interest of PR and the country.

