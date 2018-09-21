High security measure, public safety be assured: Barrister Murtaza

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab today visited the Rescue Emergency Response Centre & Command and Control Room established in Commissioner Office Karachi, for reviewing the law and order and security arrangements during the Aashura days throughout the city.

The Advisor Information Thursday visited the Rescue Emergency Response Centre & Command and Control Room. He was welcomed and briefed by the Commissioner Karachi, Saleh Farooqui and other Officers about objectives / goals for establishment of state –of- the art technology rescue centre was to integrate the city concerned rescuing authorities and provide prompt response in emergency situation through single centralized source and save the valuable life and properties of Karachi citizens and to have a prosperous Karachi city. Rescue 1299 job is to provide backup / hazardous situation. Civic natured complains are also being handled here.

He was accompanied of Senior officials of Provincial Government including Secretary Information Abdul Rasheed Solangi ,Director Information Zeenat jehan Siddiqui and others.

The Advisor information and law was briefed about security arrangments made by the administration under the instructions of provincial Government to maintain the law and oder situation and peaceful procession, Majalis -e – Aza and gathering during aashura and after that Commissioner Karachi also briefed him about various steps taken in this regard to protect the lives and property of citizens as whole and as a particular in specially aashura days when processions are going peacefully without any disturbance and untoward situation if any. Both district and police authorities and deployed authority on duty are alert and vigil to control and monitor all routes where processions. Law enforcing personnel’s are continuing the monitor and went round the all routes till the end of processions from starting and at the tail point’s.

The Advisor Information and Law has shown his satisfaction over the security measures taken by the authorities and observed that it is our collective social and religions duty to protect the lives and property of people across the province and he had in contact with all divisional and district administration in this connection with fool proof security arrangements and situation at respective level, liaison with them by the provincial government constantly and till the end of aashura peace is ensured at any cost.

While talking to crowded media persons and quarry of Journalists he said that No one could be allowed to take law in his hands and create any disturbance or breaking the law. In his reply he further said mourning procession, adding that law enforcement agencies I will my self monitor the Muharam Security arrangement through Rescue Rescue 1299 and Control and Command Centre, he concluded.

The Advisor Information on the occasion appealed the people to support and cooperate the law enforcing agencies and the administration during aashura for their own safety and security, provincial government all cabinet members under C.M Sindh syed Murad Ali shah are at behind to serve and welfare of them at every level without any discrimination under philosophy and great sacrifices of our shudas of karbala.

Advisor to C.M for Information Murtaza wahab reached without any protocol and drove his vehicle.

Share on: WhatsApp