High-scale probe ordered to expose corruption in Pakistan’s road projects

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to launch a large-scale investigation to expose the persons involved in minting money through road projects in the past.

The premier announced it while performing the groundbreaking of Jhal Jaho Bela road in the federal capital on Wednesday.

He said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been directed to investigate the corrupt practices in projects related to road infrastructure.

PM Khan highlighted that projects launched during the tenure of the PTI government are cheaper than the executed in the past.

He highlighted that the cost of a four-lane road in the PTI government is Rs200 million less than the ones launched in 2013. “This shows how massively public money was looted by previous rulers,” he said, adding that the findings of the probe will be made public.

Vowing to bring equitable development across the country, he said that backward areas will be brought at part with the developed areas.

He also called for improving connectivity in Balochistan saying the move is vital for the development of the province as well as Pakistan.

In his remarks, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said the construction of Jhal Jaho Bela road is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to uplift the backward areas. He said the road infrastructure projects in Balochistan are being completed at fast pace.