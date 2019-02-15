THE government has taken the much-needed decision to allow construction of multi-stories high-rise buildings in the federal capital. Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked departments and agencies concerned to formulate rules for the purpose and also identify the areas where high-rise buildings could not be built due to aviation hazards, which should be kept to the minimum.

The decision has been taken in view of increase in population in the federal capital, for preservation of green-areas, fulfilling of economic and accommodation needs of the inhabitants, provision of business facilities to people living abroad especially in the field of real estate and generation of economic activities further. Considering benefits of the move, it should have been taken much earlier by previous governments as usable land is shrinking rapidly in and around the Federal Capital due to a variety of reasons including land procurement for numerous housing societies and creation of infrastructure. We have been hearing since long about the need for vertical construction but no practical measures were taken and in cases where some public or private sector entities planned to construct high rise buildings these were scuttled by some other organizations on different excuses including security and hazard to aviation despite the fact that such buildings posed no threat of the kind in other countries. Construction of multi-storeyed buildings for commercial and residential purposes would benefit both the builders and people/customers as cost of accommodation/shelter would come down for them and they would also be able to have their homes or offices in nearby areas saving their time and fuel on an almost daily basis. However, it must be kept in view that the Federal Capital is situated in a quake prone area and there should be no compromise on quality and standard of construction. Similarly, high rise construction should also be allowed in other cities and towns in view of rapidly increasing population and the growing shortage of houses and office space.

