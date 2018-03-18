High rise buildings challaned for not having safety equipment

Rawalpindi

Civil Defense Department here challaned and issued notices to various high-rise buildings in various areas of the city to ensure installation of fire-fighting equipment, smoke alarms and safe exits in buildings.

The District Officer(DO) Sanjida Khanum challened Chicken Maccy restaurant,Save mart,Mastan Khan LPG shop,Shah Baba CNG,Quetta Restaurant, Farroq Anwar Zaiqa Murgh Paloo and Muzamil Abass Tika house for lacking safety measures for fire- fighting equipment and smoke alarms besides not having emergency exits in case of emergency situations. Talking to journalists she said that notices were being issued to the violators for not having fire-fighting equipment in high-rise buildings.

He informed that a survey has been started to identify buildings violating safety rules and a number of such buildings have been identified and their managements have been directed to take required safety measures to avoid any loss of life in case of any emergency.—APP