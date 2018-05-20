High rates of food items in Ramazan

This is to draw the attention of relevant authorities to over-pricing of basic food and fruit items in the prestigious month of Ramazan. As the holy month of Ramazan has approached, the prices of vegetable and fruit have started inflating. The rate of essential eatables (food items) is touching the sky. Wholesalers are selling goods to retailers very costly, that is why consumers and customers are being charged higher prices. The poor and underprivileged even cannot make the both ends meet suffer the most. This utter and sheer neglect of authorities have made the life of people miserable. Low income and also low capital formation amongst poor is resulting in the reduced purchasing power, making eatable items out of their range. So it is requested to authorities concerned to pay immediate and special attention to the issue so that common people in Pakistan can afford to buy the basic foodies that are the dire need of our daily life.

ASSAD ALI BALOCH

Dadu,Sindh

