High quality teaching demanded from teachers

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

Inaugural session of First International Conference on Teaching and Learning (ICOT&L) at Islamia University of Bahawalpur started on Monday. Faculty of Education, the Islamia University organised the two day international Conference, participated by 300 delegates from Indonesia, Malaysia and Pakistan in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq having a proven and a marvelous record of organizing mega academia events in the past three years and establishing collaborative linkages with reputed institutions, international academic bodies and with well-known organizations for achieving excellence.

Dean Faculty of Education, Prof. Dr. Akhtar Ali said that this is a fact that teachers with high quality teaching tend to do and find out more about their own craft, pushing out the boundaries of their learning and teaching, looking for the new topics and ways to teach. However, in order to achieve their maximum potential, ongoing professional development should be implemented in their schedules.

Teachers provided with proper training on up-to-date information and new research on classroom management, on emerging technology tools for the classroom, new curriculum resources, and more, could become a successful factor to their schools. The best professional development is ongoing, collaborative, and connected to and derived from working with students and understanding their culture.

Conference Organizer Dr. Abid Shahzad thanked participants who travelled from abroad and also from far flung areas of Pakistan. He was optimistic that ICTOL will fetch researchers; academicians, curriculum developers, teachers, educational philosophers as well as professionals from all academic fields to collaborate for better learning.