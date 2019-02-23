High performance computing lab for research at MAJU starts work

Staff Reporter

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) has started high performance computing lab enabling its faculty and research students to effectively implement Deep learning algorithms. Faculty of Computing and Engineering and Faculty of Biosciences will utilize this lab for interdisciplinary research applying artificial Intelligence to solve Bioinformatics problems.

This was informed by Director, Quality Enhancement Cell, (QEC) MAJU Dr. Ghazanfer Munir during a meeting of Board of Studies; (BOS) Electrical Engineering Department held here at university campus yesterday which was chaired by its head Dr. Kashif Ishaque.

The meeting was attended by President, MAJU Dr. Zubair Shaikh, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences, Dr. Kamran Azim and Senior Faculty members of Electrical Engineering department Dr. Areeb Ahmad Khan and Waheed Uddin Haider. Addressing to the meeting Dr. Zubair Shaikh asked the members BOS, to start a new Masters of Engineering Management degree program from next semester which has become more important to bridge gap between academia and Industry.

He said that feedback of industry has also become most important for our researchers carrying research work on industry related topics. He also advised members, BOS to plan more new degree programs on Environment and Designing keeping in view of our job market requirement. He also emphasized to provide Power Lab facilities to engineering students in collaboration with other Engineering Universities.

Dr. kamran Azim advised to include Biology subject in the curriculum of BE-Electrical Engineering degree program.

Share on: WhatsApp