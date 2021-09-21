High-level meeting reviews progress on development schemes

Staff Reporter Peshawar

A high level meeting to review progress on the development projects and redressal of public issues in Peshawar region was held here on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting reviewed the latest progress on the directives of Chief Minister and decisions taken in the last meeting regarding implementation of developmental projects and redressal of public issues in Peshawar region.

The forum was briefed that a total of 62 public and developmental issues were identified in the last meeting of Peshawar region out of which 25 issues had been addressed so far, work on 30 of them was in progress as per the given timeline whereas implementation of remaining 7 issues was delay due to some technical reasons.

The chief minister on the occasion directed all the provincial ministers to hold a monthly meeting with MPAs of all the districts and take concrete steps to resolve the issues related to their departments.

While taking notice of the complaints of MPAs regarding encroachments along rivers and waterways in certain areas, the chief minister directed Commissioner Peshawar and authorities of Public Health Engineering to carry out operation against all such encroachments and remove them within a month.

In order to improve sanitation services in Nowshehra and Charsadda, the chief minister directed the Local Government department to come up with workable proposals for having units on the analogy of Water Supply & Sanitation Company in the said districts.

The chief minister has also decided to hold a separate meeting to resolve the power related issues in the different areas of Peshawar and directed the chief PESCO and other relevant authorities to ensure their participation in the meeting.

Similarly, the chief minister, while taking notice of dengue cases in the certain districts of the province, has directed the quarters concerned to immediately convene a special meeting in order to chalk out a strategy to contain further outbreak of the disease.

The chief minister has also directed the health department to prepare and submit PC-I for the reconstruction of Children Hospital Peshawar.

He further directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps for setting up complaint cells in all the TMAs within a month, so that public complaints regarding local government entities particularly Tehsil Municipal Administration could be addressed in timely manner.