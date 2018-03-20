High level delegation visits USPCA-W

Hyderabad

The delegation comprising of Engr. Saindad Khan Solangi, Member Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), Syed Junaid Ahmed Zaidi, Additional Secretary to Governor Sindh and Prof. Dr. Mukhtiar Ali Unar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Mehran University Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (SZAB) Campus Khairpur Monday visited U.S.-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W) Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro.

The delegates appreciated the academic and research programme of the Center and thanked U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) for financial support in establishing the Centre. The Member SPSC Engr. Saindad Khan Solangi said that findings of the research conducted at the centre would contribute in formulation of better policies on water and environment in order to provide safe and clean drinking water to the masses and to tackle the environmental issues.

Vice Chancellor MUET Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili while talking to delegation said that the water centre of the university was striving hard to find out the sustainable solutions to the water problems.—APP