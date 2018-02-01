High level Afghan team in Pakistan for talks

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

A high-level Afghan delegation comprising the country’s interior minister and the chief of National Directorate of Security (NDS) visiting Pakistan held talks with Pakistani authorities here on Wednesday.

“Afghan government had requested that a high level delegation comprising Interior Minister and NDS chief would like to visit Pakistan with a message from Afghan President and for discussions about cooperation between the two countries.,” FO spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said on Wednesday without giving further details.

In November, Pakistan handed to Afghanistan 27 people suspected of belonging to the Afghan Taliban and Haqqani network, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said earlier this week. However the Afghan ambassador in Islamabad said he was not aware of their development.

A delegation from Islamabad is to visit Afghanistan on February 3, Pakistan´s embassy in Kabul said.

“The delegation, led by the foreign secretary, will hold constructive and meaningful discussions with Afghanistan on all issues including counter-terrorism, peace and reconciliation and repatriation of refugees,” the embassy said in a statement.

A renewed wave of terrorist attacks has hit Afghanistan in the recent weeks, as the Taliban and Daesh escalate their offensive against the Kabul government.

On Monday, Kabul suffered its third major assault in recent days when a suicide attack on an Afghan army battalion killed at least 11 soldiers and wounded 16.

On Saturday, a Taliban suicide attacker driving an explosives-packed ambulance blew up in a crowded area of Kabul, killing at least 103 people ,mainly civilians and wounding 235, in one of the worst bombings in the city in recent years.

And, on January 20, Taliban fighters stormed Kabul’s landmark Intercontinental Hotel and killed at least 25 people — the majority of them foreigners — in an assault lasting more than 12 hours.

Pakistan strongly condemned the terror attacks and conveyed its condolences to the families Afghan government.

Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Omar Zakhilwal on Wednesday denied an Afghan TV channel’s report claiming that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reportedly refused to take a condolence phone call on Tuesday late night from Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He said there was no call.