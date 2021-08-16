High-level Afghan team arrives in Islamabad

As the Taliban forces started entering the Afghanistan capital after taking all the major cities, including Jalalabad and Mazar-i-Sharif, a high-level delegation of Afghan political leadership including Speaker Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehamni arrived in Islamabad on Sunday.

“Just received a high level Afghan political leadership delegation including Speaker Ulusi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, Salah-ud-din Rabbani, Mohammad Yunus Qanooni, Ustad Mohammad Karim Khalili, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latif Pedram, and Khalid Noor,” Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq wrote on his Twitter handle.

He said that matters of mutual interest will be discussed during the Afghan political leadership’s visit.

While the objectives of the arrival remain unclear, chances of dialogue seem certain amid the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan due to the continuous Taliban gains against the security forces.

Pakistan is likely to host a regional conference on Afghanistan to be attended by foreign ministers of the immediate neighbours of the war-torn country as well as other stakeholders as part of a diplomatic push to prevent a civil war there.

“We are planning to host foreign ministers of the key regional countries on the Afghan situation,” a senior Pakistani official told media.

The official added that they could not provide the list of invitees. However, sources said foreign ministers of the neighbours of Afghanistan including Russia, China, Iran and other stakeholders including Turkey would attend the conference.