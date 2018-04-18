High gas rates detrimental to fertilizer production

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan has one of the highest costs of production of fertilizers, which is uncharacteristic of an agriculture-driven economy. With a gas cost of $4.65 per MMBTU (including GIDC) in dollar terms, Pakistan ranks higher than the region from where imports are made in the country.

Fertilizer manufacturers have claimed that the GIDC has incurred additional financial burden on the fertilizer manufacturers, as its financial impact could not be passed on due to repeated price interventions by the government.

The production of urea through RLNG does not make much economic sense, as no additional support is available to the manufacturers for compensation of extra cost of RLNG based fertilizers, therefore, the plants based on SNGPL remained non-operational for most of the year.

Gas prices have gone high due to the imposition of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) and the industry’s output and products are also subject to sales tax. The fertilizer manufacturers are of the view that by not providing any relief in taxes, the additional financial costs will ultimately lead to higher costs of production and will have a direct impact on the higher input cost to the farmers.

They said the government should come up with effective measures in a bid to reduce the cost of input so that fertilizer prices may be made internationally competitive and the country’s agricultural economy be developed.

The fertilizer manufacturers have also highlighted on numerous platforms the need for reducing the Cess and Sales Tax on natural gas, re-gasified liquefied natural gas and other raw material like phosphoric acid and phosphate rock.

Apart from this, support prices for major crops like cotton, rice, potato and corn should also be announced to have the desired impact on the economy and make Pakistan more competitive and sustainable in international markets.

It is unfortunate to note that the fertilizer manufacturing industry, with an agricultural economy like Pakistan, has long been suffering due to the high rate of taxes being imposed on this sector. Higher taxes raise the cost of production and reduce the price-competitiveness of locally produced fertilizers.

The GIDC Act 2015 stands challenged in Sindh High Court and no one in the industry is paying the Cess, the fertilizer manufacturers’ pointed out, adding, the federal government may consider out of Court settlement of the case and let the industry pay a reasonable rate instead of being deprived of billions of rupees due to stay. Lately, this approach was effective to bring down GIDC rates for CNG and setting of fifty percent of the past balance. The same approach may earn the government much more as fertilizer sector is one of highest consumers of gas. Ironically this sector pays Rs 300 per MMBtu on feedstock and Rs 150 on fuel stock, with a huge difference with other industry that pays at the rate of Rs 100 per MMBTU. Moreno, the price of fuel stock for fertilizer is Rs 600 as against the industry paying Rs 400 per MMBTU, the fertilizer manufacturers remarked.