River Sutlej was in high flood on Thursday morning as the authorities warned of further rise in water level with the inflow at Ganda Singh Wala a border village in Kasur district recorded at 114,260 cusecs.

At least 20 villages have been disconnected from the nearby areas as the district administration intensified rescue efforts to save people and their cattle, establishing rescue camps at Chanda Singh, Mahi Wala and other villages.

Emergency Services Secretary Rizwan Naseer says 83 boats and over 300 rescue officials were currently operating in the flood-affected area after Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered sending additional 55 boats and their operators from the districts adjoining Kasur. As the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had already warned of medium to high flood in Sutlej, several villages in Kasur and Okara are already inundated while the officials say they are making maximum efforts to save locals. On the other hand, water level is also rising at Sulemanki Headworks, located near Okara where both inflow and outflow currently stand at 62,118 cusecs.—INP