High efficiency in irrigation system

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nouman Ahmad Langrial has said that Pakistan is ranked at 7th in the world facing water scarcity problem. He said that Pakistan utilized 93% water for Agriculture purpose and rest of 7% for other usage. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Malik Nouman Langrial said that the Agriculture Department is encouraging drip irrigation under on-going Punjab Irrigated-Agriculture Productivity Improvement Project (PIPIP) to overcome scarcity of water. Under this project, the Agriculture Department is installing drip & sprinkler irrigation on subsidy basis in the fields of farmers, he said adding that the drip irrigation system was suitable for crop cultivation when irrigation water or rainwater is not enough for conventional farming. This technology, so far, has been adopted by many farmers across Punjab owing to acute shortage of river water and limited rains. Keeping in view its high efficiency in conserving water, increasing per acre yield and reducing cost of cultivation, there is a need to create awareness among farmers about the drip irrigation system, the Provincial Minister stated. Malik Nouman Langrial said that with this technology, the farmers could save 60% electricity and diesel costs augmenting per acre yield by 100%. It is need of time to move towards modern resource conservation technologies such as drip irrigation to cope with the situation of water scarcity in upcoming years, he stated.

Share on: WhatsApp