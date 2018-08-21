High Court seeks compliance of SC directions on trial timeframe, bail plea

Srinagar

Disapproving “violation” of Supreme Court directions by trial courts on timeline of deciding trials where accused are in custody as well as deciding bail applications, the High Court has held that that the apex court directions require to be implemented in letter and spirit.

A bench of Justice M K Hanjura held that the trial courts do not follow the directions issued by the apex court in the case titled Hussain and Another v Union of India.

Observing that the directions extended by the apex court are being violated with impunity by the trial courts, the Court pointed out that there are no checks and balances in place and the trial courts behave not responsibly.

“They do not address the issue in conformity with the mandate of law as has been case here in the application,” Justice Hanjura observed.

The court made these observations while deciding bail applications moved by two persons Tariq Ahmad Bhat and Bashir Ahmad Dar from whose possessions 558 and 250 grams of charas was recovered.

The duo had obtained the chars through illegal means for sale to customers and therefore offences were made against them under section 8/20 NDPS Act.

After the accused filed bail applications before additional sessions judge Sopore, the court kept these pleas on board for three months.

On March 19, 2018 the applicants after completing a period of 60 days in custody moved an application for default bail. While making certain observations, the additional sessions court Sopore rejected the application by an order on May 5, 2018.—GK

