High Commissioner Zaheer Janjua lauds Pakistani students abroad for proud display of identity, culture

Pakistani students studying abroad are the real ambassadors of Pakistan and their role and contribution in introducing our country’s culture, clothes, food, sports, spectacles, and music to their peers and general populations abroad cannot be overemphasized.

“It is a matter of great satisfaction that our students while studying abroad, enthusiastically participate in various extracurricular activities to express their national identity and culture,” said Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada, Zaheer A. Janjua, while participating in a cultural fair organized by Pakistani students studying in a local university in Ottawa.

The fair was organized by the Pakistan Student Association, University of Carleton, Ottawa, in a local park. A large number of Pakistani students as well as Canadian students of Pakistan origin and other nationalities participated and enjoyed Pakistani food and sports.

High Commissioner Zaheer A. Janjua mingled with the students and participated in kite flying and other sports. He lauded the students for arranging the event and taking pride is displaying their identity and culture through various manifestations. He also appreciated the students for regularly participating in the events of the Pakistani High Commission and Consulates.

He said that the doors of Pakistan High Commission are always open for our students. Our students are our asset and future, and the leadership of the country and nation will be in their hands in the coming years. He urged them to dedicate their full time and energies to their education and acquisition of high-end skills to be better prepared for the challenges of the modern-day world