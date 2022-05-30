High alert declared against Monkeypox

Islamabad: Following the declining trend of the COVID-19 and the spread of Monkeypox worldwide, the government has taken preemptive measures and has issued special instructions to all national and provincial health authorities to remain on high alert for any suspected case of Monkeypox.

“The situation is being actively monitored by the health authorities,” according to a Ministry of National Health Services official.

Declining the information circulating on social media about the first case in Pakistan, the authorities said that it is inaccurate.

According to the National Institute of Health, no case of the disease has been detected in Pakistan thus far.

