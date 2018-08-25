Hides stored in residential areas creating problems for residents

Rawalpindi

City residents Friday urged the district administration to relocate makeshift animal hides godowns from residential area as they are polluting the environment.

Traders collect animal hides of scarified animals and store them at different sites in the city areas including Jamia Masjid road, Pir Choha chowk, Ratta Amral, Ghaznavi road and mostly congested areas of the city which are potential threat for outbreak of several diseases including dengue and anthrax.

Talking to APP, Zairat Khan a resident of Pir Choha said the hides are stored in godowns for several months which is not only pollutes the entire environment but also are hurdle in smooth flow of traffic. He said ”it creates difficulties for the residents to move in the area without a mask.

Another resident Rasheed of Jamia Masjid road complained that as Eid days start during the Hajj month it becomes difficult for our families to come out from their houses.

He said the government should relocate the makeshift godowns from residential areas, expressing the hope that District Government would take the required steps in this regard.—APP

