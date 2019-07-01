Hiccups in Pak-Afghan Bilateralism

Dr Muhammad Khan

AS officially announced in Islamabad after the visit of President Ashraf Ghani, Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to begin a new phase in their bilateral relationship. The statement said that leadership of both sides have “agreed to open a new chapter of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan, based on mutual trust and harmony for the benefit of the two peoples and countries and for advancing the cause of peace, stability and prosperity in the region.” The analysts of Pak-Afghan relationship are critically evaluating this visit and the abovementioned statement with a lot of challenges and hiccups. President Ghani though appreciated the role of Pakistan in brokering the peace talks between Taliban and the US for bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan, however, he voiced his concerns and apprehensions which can be counted as irritants in the bilateral relationship of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

During his interaction with a selected group of audience in the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), he frequently mentioned about the sovereignty of his country (Afghanistan) which the audience felt superfluous and non-essential. Since in Pakistan, everyone recognizes Afghanistan as an independent and sovereign state, despite it is under foreign invasion since 2001. Had President Ashraf Ghani expressed his concern about Afghanistan’s sovereignty in Washington indeed to reclaim the sovereignty, it could have made sense. Even today, the dictates for any decision about Afghanistan come from Washington or the Pentagon, to be more specific. In Pakistan, the concept of ‘Strategic Depth’ as mentioned by President Ghani in Geo News programme with Saleem Safi, had long been buried and no one consider Afghanistan as a subordinate state.

Pakistan has been forthcoming in supporting the people and Government of Afghanistan in all aspects; the logistics through its soil, thousands of Afghan nationals visit Pakistan daily to earn their breads and besides, it is hosting over 2 million Afghan refugees even today without any reservations or stoppage except once there took place created security risks. It was against diplomatic norms, once President Ghani said in the same interaction at ISSI that, Kabul has multiple options for its logistic supplies and trade with rest of world. He particularly hinted to use other options for Afghan trade and logistics in the event of an odd relationship with Pakistan. He said, Central Asian routes and the most significant being the Chabahar Port provides Afghanistan the alternative and may be the most secured routes.

President Ashraf Ghani had earlier attended a special ceremony on 24 February 2019 in the western city of Zaranj to mark the beginning of Afghan trade through Chabahar Port. Chabahar Port is the result of strategic and economic ties between India and Iran. Lately, Afghanistan has joined hands with these two countries either to benefit its trade and logistics or else as part of Indian strategy to undermine the Gwadar deep sea port of Pakistan. The visit of Afghan President was result of hectic diplomacy between two brotherly Muslim countries with sole objective of doing away with the past odds and beginning of a new chapter, as mentioned in the above-mentioned statement. There have been frequent visits of Pakistani officials and political leadership to Kabul before President Ghani could make it possible. Pakistani Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited Kabul a few months earlier and declared his day-long Kabul visit as “very advantageous”. More optimism was seen once he energetically said that, his visit causing the clouds of fear to fade away.

As a student of Pak-Afghan relationship, I have extensively written and explored the complexities in this bilateralism. One significant observation I noticed is, whenever Kabul and Islamabad try to come closer to each other, some major mishap takes place either in Afghanistan or in Pakistan, quashing all efforts, made through hectic collaborative mechanism. Then, there start a blame game; the accusations and counter accusations for days, causing irreparable loss for years to come. This phenomenon has taken place ever since, but more so in the post-US invasion period in Afghanistan. Practically, there has been one steps forward and Two step backward in the bilateral relationship of Pakistan and Afghanistan. It is better known to decision makers in Kabul and Islamabad as what factors kept them away from each for seven decades now. Indeed, Pakistan is open for Afghans for any cooperation and move forward, leaving aside the past. President Ashraf Ghani and his team must show positivity and will to move forward with new optimism. Afghans will have to think independently, away from Washington and New Delhi for its relationship with Pakistan.

Within the bilateralism, there always has been a ‘third party’ impacting the Pak-Afghan relationship. This is a well-researched aspect of Pak-Afghan relationship, neither a conspiracy theory nor a hypothesis, but a tested theory. Kabul and Islamabad can only move forward constructively once they positively engage with each other, not letting intruders to dictate them. The stakeholders and leadership of both countries must understand that any harm to Afghanistan is the subsequent loss of Pakistan and vice versa. Indeed, there are only two countries in the world, having common society; same social norms and values. This strength needs to be explored and exploited in the bilateral relationship of Pakistan and Afghanistan with sincerity and dedication. This is the only way forward.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and International Relations at International Islamic University, Islamabad.