Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed share unseen snaps from shooting location

With her amazing appearance and stylish manner, Pakistani actress and model Hiba Bukhari has made a name for herself. Her acting talent has made an indelible impression on viewers, making her a hit in every Pakistani drama she has been in. The actor’s TV appearances attest to her tremendous acting talent.

The 29-year-old Pakistani actress Hiba Bukhari experienced married bliss a few years ago when she got married to Arez Ahmed, another actor. Both celebrities’ wedding celebrations took place in Karachi. Surprisingly, just close friends attended; no Pakistani celebrity was there.

Both prominent Pakistani performers Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed appeared together in a number of Pakistani dramas before to being married.

In this article, we focus on the stunning photo session of the popular couple for the well-known Pakistani brand, Sapphire Pakistan, which has gone viral online. The viral photos show the delighted couple dressed in similar red outfits and cuddled up together on a picturesque beach. It is clear that Hiba solely includes her adored hubby in her romantic endeavours behind the camera.

Hiba Bukhari has just concluded a super hit drama ere Humnasheen where her acting was loved by millions. She is now all set to do another project and he will be seeing her with real life husband Arez Ahmed on our television screens. Hiba and Arez used the on-set opportunity wisely ad gave us a beautiful romantic shoot from the shoot. Hiba looked gorgeous in both pink and black wedding ensembles. She kept her hair open for one while tucked it in a bun for the second look. Arez was equally complimenting his beautiful bride in traditional attire.

