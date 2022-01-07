Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed tie the knot in eye-catching ceremony

KARACHI – Pakistan’s star couple – Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed – has tied the knot in a shining ceremony on Thursday.

The Fitoor actress shared her wedding pictures on Instagram with heart touching captions.

Draping into an all-white Gharara for her big day and keeping her look simple, Hiba can also be seen wearing a transparent veil waiting for her groom.

“Jab muhabbat raste ki rehnuma hoti hai…… Toh har manzil asaan lagti hai…… (When love guides the way, every destination seems easy)” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

In another photo, groom Arez can be seen looking at his bride with love-filled eyes.

“Mein hamesha sochti thi what is the first look.. I saw that today! The look, the laughter and those tears (I always used to think what is the first look..I saw today! The look, the laughter and those tears,” captioned alongside the photo.