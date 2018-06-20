HH BMC serving ailing humanity

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Helping Hands BMC Balochistan in order to serve the ailing humanity with missionary zeal, set up a two-day long free medical camp here. The renowned doctors from Balochistan and Lahore spent their Eid days at Al-Shifa hospital to examine the poor patients from far-flung areas of Zhob and neighboring districts including Sherani, Killa Saifullah and Musakhail.

According to Dr Sheikh Zarak Mandokhail, who runs the hospital, thousands of patients including women and children thronged the hospital’s OPD, where the qualified doctors examined over three thousand and three hundred patients and provided them free available medicines. The consultants were including Dr Sher Zaman Mandokhail Dr Eid Muhammad Mandokhail, Dr Ibrahim Mandokhail, Dr Ghulam Nabi Nasar, Dr Fazal Mandokhail, Dr Tahir Nasar and Dr Abdul Malik Nasir. Anesthetist Dr Ahmed Khan Qureshi and Dr Syed Najam Shah helped the surgeons during surgeries.

President Helping Hands BMC Balochistan Associate Professor Dr Sher Zaman Mandokhail talking to this scribe said that spending precious movements of Eid days and the establishment of medical camp was aimed at provision of free health services to the people of remote and far-flung areas at their doorstep. For the purpose getting maximum benefit from the opportunity, services of well-qualified doctors were obtained, who served with devotion from dawn to dusk and treated thousands of patients besides providing them free medicines.