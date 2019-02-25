HFH wards being upgraded

Rawalpindi

The gynecology and Pediatric wards of the Holy Family Hospital(HFH) are being upgraded and renovated at a cost of Rs 4 million ,said Medical Superintendent(MS)HFH Dr Nasir Mehmood.

Talking to APP, the MS said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to HFH on January 8 has showed dissatisfaction over poor cleanliness ,lack of medicines and overburdened of gynecology ward. Dr Nasir said that number of beds are also being increased in gyne and pediatric wards in order to facilitate the number of patients being visited to the hospital.

“As many as 100 beds will be available through the new arrangements, and the remaining departments will get more facilities in the coming days,”he added.

He said that steps are being taken to offer latest healthcare facilities to people in light of vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.—APP

