HFH wards being upgraded with cost of Rs4m

Rawalpindi

The gynecology and Pediatric wards of the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) are being upgraded and renovated at a cost of Rs four million. Medical Superintendent (MS)HFH Dr Nasir Mehmood here on Tuesday while talking to APP said, the Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to HFH on January 8, has showed dissatisfaction over poor cleanliness, lack of medicines and overburdened gynecology ward. Dr Nasir said number of beds were also being increased in gyne and pediatric wards to facilitate number of patients. “As many as 100 beds will be available through the new arrangements, and the remaining departments will get more facilities in the coming days,”he added.

He said that steps are being taken to offer latest healthcare facilities to people under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.—APP

