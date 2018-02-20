HFH Walk marks Population Week

Rawalpindi

A walk was held in Holy Family Hospital (HFH) here on Monday to mark the “Population Week. Speaking to participants, District Population Officer (DPO) Sheery Sukhn said family planning was vital for development issues, including gender equality, poverty, maternal health, human rights and environmental protection.

She said that when couples decide to have smaller and healthier families, it benefits the community socially, economically and environmentally.

The DPO said that the Family planning department was taking all measures to create awareness among the masses about the importance of family planning and extending relevant services so that the marginalized population and young people could plan their families. Among others, Incharge family planning Holy Family Hospital Dr Sara Robert, Dr Nusrat, Dr Yusra, nurses and others attended the walk.—APP