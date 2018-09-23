HFH emergency to be revamped at cost of Rs 620m

Rawalpindi

The emergency department building of the Holy Family Hospital(HFH) will be revamped at the cost of Rs 620 million.. Medical Superintendent HFH Dr Shahzad Ahmed while talking to APP said a summary has been sent to provincial government for approval of revamping of the Emergency department including PEDADS emergency and Gynecology to make it an international standard facility

He said as the new government committed to bring a visible change in providing best health facilities to masses the new emergency department would be equipped with all modern medical facilities according to international standards on the pattern of Mayo hospital Lahore.

He said that new emergency department would be completed at the cost of Rs 620 million.

The current emergency department is also inadequate for treating, adding “We’re proud to be fixing some of the problems at the HFH that were ignored for far too long”.

The current emergency department will remain open until the new department is constructed ,he informed.

Meanwhile patients coming from distant localities are facing great difficulties in getting treatment at HFH as facilities of PCR test ,used to confirm the actual presence of HCV is out of order there for last several months.

Talking to APP, they have complained that Hepatitis tests are not being conducted at the hospital for which they have to go to private laboratories.

Mumtaz Shah, an attendant of his father, said private labs are charging from Rs5,000 to Rs 6,000 for the PCR quanitative test while Rs 10,000 for qualitative , which is not affordable for the poor patients.

When asked about PCR test missing facility ,the MS HFH told that test related to Hepatitis are being carried out at the hospital ,admitting that PCR test facility is out of order there for which he had asked the Punjab health department for provision of new kits ,hoping that would start work again shortly.—APP

