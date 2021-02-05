Hezbollah critic killed in Lebanon

News Desk

A prominent Lebanese Shia Muslim publisher who criticized the Hezbollah terrorist organization was shot dead in a car in southern Lebanon on Thursday. A judge following the case said the body of Lokman Slim had four bullets in the head and one in the back. One of the security sources said his phone was found on the side of a road. They said the motive remained unclear. Slim, who was in his late 50s, ran a research center, made documentaries with his wife, and led efforts to build an archive on Lebanon’s 1975-1990 sectarian civil war.