Heydar Aliyev Foundation of Azerbaijan hosts Iftar for special children

Kids with disabilities give spellbinding performance

Zubair Qureshi

It was an evening worth-remembering, in fact a morale boosting event as one could see dozens of special children—visually impaired kids, children with hearing disability, physically-challenged and other kids—enjoying a VIP protocol and giving a spell-binding performance at an iftar dinner and distribution of gifts at Serena Hotel. The event was organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan on behalf of President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the First Lady of Azerbaijan Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva. These school children had come from various institutions for special kids working under the Directorate General of Special Education. The event was organized in connection with International Children’s Day and the Holy Month of Ramazan.

The young performers with their superb performance didn’t let the audience think for a single moment that they were watching special kids’ performance. They reflected all the shades and grades of Pakistan’s rich culture, heritage, folk lore, Qawwali, bhangra etc.

One could see a large number of dignitaries, members of civil society and notable personalities giving standing ovation to these young artists after each performance. Among those who had turned up to support the cause of special kids included Ambassadors of Kazakhstan. Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Belarus, Egypt, Nepal, Mayor of Islamabad Sh Anser Aziz, Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Ms Kashmala Tariq, Director General Special Education Ishrat Masood, Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer, Mr Gauhar Zahid Malik and others.

Ambassador Ali Alizada in welcome speech said Azerbaijan traditionally attached great importance to the protection of the rights of children. He noted protection of children, improvement of their welfare, provision of their rights and freedoms and also coordination of state policy in this sphere is one of the main responsibilities of the Azerbaijani government. He said Heydar Aliyev Foundation of Azerbaijan was playing a special role in the protection of children in Azerbaijan and beyond especially. The credit for this goes particularly to President of the Foundation, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO and ISESCO, First Lady Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, said the ambassador. Since its establishment, on the initiative of Madam M. Aliyeva, Heydar Aliyev Foundation has carried out important projects in the fields of identifying, educating children, provision of protection, health, freedom and other rights of children and these works continue successfully today.

The foundation started its work with Pakistan in 2005 with constructing a new school for girls in Muzaffarabad, Kashmir. And from that year President of the Foundation, the First Lady of Azerbaijan initiated a series of healthcare, education, development, social and humanitarian projects in all provinces of Pakistan.

Chief Guest of the event Sheikh Anser Aziz underlined high-level of relations in all spheres between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. He referred to Rara High School for 500 pupils, built by the Foundation in Muzaffarabad, Kashmir, after the devastating earthquake which hit the region in 2005. The foundation not only built the school but also continuously supplies it with needed equipment, i.e. computers, printers, other school material said the mayor adding other projects of the Foundation, especially the which were carried out in the field of healthcare, i.e. hepatitis B vaccination, check up and treatment, donation of ambulances and blood collection bags etc. Furthermore, he recalled distribution of aid packages to the poor people of different districts during Ramazan and distribution of gifts, e-tablets, toys to centres for children with restricted health condition in Eid-ul-Adha, in 2017.