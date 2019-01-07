Hesco team attacked

Our Correspondent

Nawabshah

During the checking of power theft by some villages of Sakrand, the checking team of Hesco led by SDO Asif Zardari was attacked by an armed gang of 20 persons riding motorcycles. Executive Engineer Hesco Insaf Ali Brohi told media that Hesco team was on checking of illegal connections in the villages Mehrabpur, Ameer Hyder Shah and other villages was attacked and team members were beaten.

He said that team disconnected number of illegal electric supply connections and also removed bundles of service wire from the poles. XEN said that Hesco team led by SDO Asif Zardari offered resistance due to which attackers managed to escape from the scene.

Share on: WhatsApp