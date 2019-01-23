Hesco recovery campaign goes on

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Hesco has disconnected hundreds of electric connections and removed score of transformers to intensify its recovery campaign throughout the district. This was disclosed by Executive Engineer Hesco while talking to media at Nawabshah Media Center. He said that just fifty % consumers are making payments of electric consuming charges while 50% consumers owe no less than Rs.780 million.

He said that hundreds of connections of commercial shops, houses and shopping centers are disconnected and more than seven transformers of defaulters are removed. He said that power thieves resort to direct connection and tempering the meter but if detected they are issued detection bills. He said that in Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed and Daulatpur, hundreds of connections were disconnected on stealing electricity and nonpayment of bills. He said that department was recovering just Rs.2.2 million against electric supply of Rs. 10 million.

He said that Hesco staff conniving with consumers in power thet is also dealt with strictly. He said that during recent action against defaulters, seven FIRs were lodged while hundreds are lying pending for registration. He said that new electric poles erection in different areas of city is in progress making the installation safe for general public and traffic.

