Hesco operation against power thieves

Our Correspondent

Nawabshah

More tha 100 transformers were off loaded from different areas of District Shaheed Benazirabad during strict operation against power thieves launched by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO). This was stated by Hesco Chief Raham Ali Otho while talking to media during his visit of Nawabshah.

Hesco Chief said that 122 officials and staff of company were terminated from service on the charges of supporting in power theft. He said that billions of rupees are outstanding against consumers adding that they are being brought under the clutches of law. He said that several transformers were detected buried in the ravine area. He said that Sindh Police is delaying in registration of FIR against power thieves. He said that Hesco has submitted application to center to allow setting up of police stations of Hesco’s own. He said that power supply system is being formulated to frustrate the aims of power thieves.

Replying on the issue of load shedding, Hesco Chief said that load shedding was being done due to line losses and power theft. Power stealing ratio is more in Sindh, KP and Baluchistan due to which load shedding could not be avoided, however where line losses and theft ratio is low there is very low ratio of load shedding.

On the occasion he was accompanied by Superintendent Engineer Mali Imtiaz, Executive Engineer Insaf Ali Brohi and Hesco spokesman Sadiq Kubbar. Later Hesco Chief visited different areas of city and examined power installations. He issued on the spot order for replacing non functional meter and hanging electric wires.

