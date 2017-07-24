Hesco fails to restore power supply

Mirpurkhas

Hesco Mirpurkhas authorities failed to restore the power supply in the city as many localities were deprived of power for last 3 days in the city that situation forced the people to record their protest against the corrupt hesco officials and their inefficiency. Report said that many power transformers had been bursted in different areas of the city including Satellite town, Bhansinghabad, Lalchandabad, Gharibabad, Pak colony, Hameed Pura colony, Johar colony, Khaar Para, Mir Allah Bachayo colony, Walkart area, scheme no ii, Panhwer colony, Adam town, Dholanabad, Hirabad, Naipara, etc during heavy rainfall as result residents of above areas were deprived of power supply. Affected enraged people held protest demonstrations even they burnt old tyres and two times protesters had stormed into the XEN hesco Mirpurkhas division office where they also ransacked the furniture and raised slogans against the concerned officials.

Protesters told that hesco officials had failed to repair their faulty transformers despite passing three days even did not make alternate arrangements as result they were facing great difficulties. Business activities suspended in these areas even they were deprived of water supply.

They lamented that they had to arrange drinking water from hand pumps and far flung areas and buying also from the shops. They regretted that hesco officials were not giving attention to resolve grievances of the masses. They blamed that they were surrounded under stagnant knee deep rainy water in their houses and in this circumstances we must need of power.