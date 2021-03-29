Heroic act of Islamabad’s SP Hamza rescues two kids from kidnapper

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani social media users are showing praises on Superintendent of Police (SP) Hamza Humayun for his bravery act to save two minor kids from a kidnapper on Sunday.

The kidnapper had been held the children aged two and three-year-old respectively at a house in Barakahu area when Islamabad police received information.

An operation was launched under the supervision of SSP Syed Mustafa Tanweer and SP Capt. Hamza Humayun to rescue the children when the police officer risked his life for the kids.

All credit to the heroic act of SP Capt @HamzahHumayun. He jumped in though the window and negotiated with the kidnapper and eventually overpowered him while keeping the kids unharmed. https://t.co/L6jPx1EGrX — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) March 28, 2021

According to Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafaqat, the SP jumped into the house through window and intelligently handled the situation as he negotiated with the suspect and eventually managed to overpower him, defusing the situation after four-hour-long operation.

4 hours Hostage situation in Barakahu. A person had kept 2 kids in confinement on gunpoint. Outstanding bravery shown by SP Capt Hamzah Hamayun and strong nerves and control by SSP @syedmustafapsp who themselves got the kids recovered, arrested the culprit. Real life heroes🏅🎖 pic.twitter.com/3rFLwqpnuM — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) March 28, 2021

Video circulating on social media shows the kids are being taken out of the house by the SP unharmed and reunited with the parents.

However, one person was injured in the episode.